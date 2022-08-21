Police searching for missing 79-year-old Galion man

The Galion Police Department said Herbert Bucher was last seen near Wilmington in Clinton County around 9:30 a.m.

GALION, Ohio — Authorities are searching for a 79-year-old Crawford County man who was reported missing on Sunday.

Bucher has dementia and police are concerned for his safety.

Bucher is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 220 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. He is driving a tan 2007 Toyota Tacoma with an Ohio license plate GBX4950.