Police searching for missing 79-year-old Galion man

GALION, Ohio — Authorities are searching for a 79-year-old Crawford County man who was reported missing on Sunday.
The Galion Police Department said Herbert Bucher was last seen near Wilmington in Clinton County around 9:30 a.m.
Bucher has dementia and police are concerned for his safety.
Bucher is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 220 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. He is driving a tan 2007 Toyota Tacoma with an Ohio license plate GBX4950.
Anyone who sees Bucher is asked to call 1-888-637-1113 or 911.