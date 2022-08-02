x
Gahanna police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

Police said Tayler Harrison was reported missing by her family just after midnight on Tuesday.
GAHANNA, Ohio — The Gahanna Division of Police is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Police said Tayler Harrison was reported missing by her family just after midnight on Tuesday. Her family told police they observed Harrison leaving the home on a surveillance camera.

Harrison is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black capri pants.

Anyone with information on Harrison's whereabouts is asked to contact Gahanna police at 614-342-4240.

