Gahanna police searching for missing 16-year-old boy

GAHANNA, Ohio — The Gahanna Division of Police is attempting to locate a 16-year-old boy who was reported missing on Wednesday.
Police said Sincere Thornton was reported missing by his family around 2 p.m. He was last seen on Rocky Creek Drive.
Sincere is 6 feet tall, weighs 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and black athletic pants.
If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Gahanna Division of Police at 614-342-4240.
