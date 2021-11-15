Man accused of robbing woman at gunpoint outside east Columbus CVS

The robbery took place shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday outside the CVS located at 3355 E. Livingston Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint in the parking lot of an east Columbus CVS.

The robbery took place shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday outside the CVS located at 3355 E. Livingston Avenue. According to police, a woman parked her car outside the store and left it running with the windshield wipers on as she went inside.

The suspect, described as a 25-year-old man wearing a red, white and blue jacket, took notice and approached her car from across the street. Surveillance video from the business shows the man checking the victim’s car door, then waiting in the parking lot for the woman to exit.

When she did, the man reportedly threatened her with a gun and demanded money, grabbing the woman and tearing her shirt. The woman gave over the cash she had in her hand and the man reportedly took off.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 614-645-4665 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.