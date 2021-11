The crash happened on the 2600 block of Morse Road just after 1 a.m., according to police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus police officer is hurt after crashing into a pole early Monday morning.

The crash happened on the 2600 block of Morse Road just after 1 a.m., according to police.

Officers were responding to reports of people firing guns at each other when the crash happened. The officer is expected to be OK, police said.