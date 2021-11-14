Mother wanting justice after son fatally shot in Short North

Marcus Payne was shot in August while confronting a group of people. He was pronounced dead on Sept. 11.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Family members, along with the Columbus Division of Police, are looking for the suspects who shot and killed a 27-year-old man in the Short North area this year.

On Aug. 30 before 2 a.m., police were called to Grant Medical Center on a report of a patient with a gunshot wound. Officers learned that Marcus Payne, 27, was taken to the hospital by his brother.

Investigations found that the two men followed and confronted a group of people they believed broke into the brother's vehicle.

Police said during the confrontation, one of the individuals pulled out a handgun and fired it, hitting Payne

He was pronounced deceased on Sept. 11.

Victoria Landrum, Payne's mother, told 10TV she misses her son and hopes the justice can be served.

"I love him. And we miss him," she said. "And we are not going to give up. We (will) continue to put his name out there and fight for justice. Because Marcus deserves justice."