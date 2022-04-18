Police: Manager shot while attempting to stop robbery suspect at east Columbus Papa John's

Police said the restaurant's manager grabbed the suspect and the two began to fight over the handgun.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are searching for a man accused of shooting the manager of an east Columbus Papa John's Monday night.

Columbus police said the shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. at the Papa John's located at 2906 East Main Street.

According to police, the man showed a handgun upon entering the restaurant and walked behind the counter. Police said the restaurant's manager grabbed the suspect and the two began to fight over the handgun.

The suspect fell to the ground and reportedly fired two shots, striking the manager in the shoulder. Police said the suspect then ran off without stealing anything.

During an initial investigation, a witness told police the suspect asked for a job application before shooting the manager. The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

Police said the manager was taken to Grant Medical Center, where his condition is described as stable.

Police are still searching for the suspect, who is described as being between 20 to 30 years old and around five feet, four or five inches in height. Police said the suspect was wearing all black at the time of the shooting, including a black hoodie, mask, pants and shoes.