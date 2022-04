Police did not provide information on a possible suspect.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in critical condition after he was found shot on the city’s west side Sunday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of Sullivant Avenue just before 4:40 p.m. for a reported shooting.

After police found the victim, he was taken to Grant Medical Center.

Police did not provide information on a possible suspect.