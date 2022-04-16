1 dead in shooting near Columbus State Community College

The shooting happened near the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and East Spring Street around 2:00 a.m. Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead following a shooting near Columbus State Community College early Saturday morning.

Columbus police say they were called to the area of East Spring Street and Cleveland Avenue around 2:00 a.m. on a report of a shooting.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:15 a.m.

Police say they are still working to identify a suspect and determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The victim's name is not known at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.