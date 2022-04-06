Police: Owner fights off armed burglar at east Columbus convenience store

Police said the store's owner was not hit by gunfire, but was taken to the hospital for injuries he received during the struggle.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police arrested a burglary suspect on Wednesday accused of firing shots at the owner of a convenience store in east Columbus.

Columbus police said the owner responded to a burglary alarm at the store, located in the 800 block of North Cassady Avenue, and came in contact with the suspect.

According to police, the two struggled and the suspect fired three shots before reportedly taking off in a car.

Police followed the suspect to his home roughly half a mile away, where he was arrested.

