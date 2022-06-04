First witnesses called in murder trial of former Columbus officer Andrew Mitchell

Andrew Mitchell is charged with murder and involuntary manslaughter in the death of Donna Castleberry.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — First witnesses are expected to take the stand in the murder trial of a former Columbus vice squad officer accused of fatally shooting a 23-year-old woman in 2018.

The night Castleberry was killed, police said Mitchell had picked her up during an alleged prostitution sting.

Mitchell was wearing plain clothes at the time and claimed to have picked Castleberry up on solicitation. When Castleberry asked Mitchell to prove he was a police officer, he didn’t have his badge and a fight reportedly ensued.

Jurors heard a recording of the final moments of Castleberry’s life on Tuesday. In the recording, Castleberry can be heard saying, ““Do not put your hands on me, no, help!” and “Please help me!"

Police said Mitchell shot and killed Castleberry when she stabbed him in the hand.

Defense attorney Kaitlyn Stephens argued Mitchell was acting in self-defense due to Castleberry stabbing him first. But prosecutors claim it was Castleberry acting in self-defense.

Castleberry's family questioned the use of deadly force and suggested Mitchell should not have been on duty the day of the shooting because he was already the focus of a separate criminal investigation by his own department for allegedly abusing his police powers.

Mitchell is also facing federal charges for allegedly forcing women to have sex with him under the threat of an arrest, pressuring others to cover up crimes and lying to federal investigators when he said he'd never had sex with prostitutes.

Last year, Columbus City Council approved a settlement of more than $1 million in Castleberry's death.