x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

4 people, including 2 children, taken to hospital after crash involving Columbus City Schools bus

Two students, the bus driver and a bus aide were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

More Videos

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four people, including two students, were taken to the hospital following a crash involving a Columbus City Schools bus early Wednesday morning. 

Columbus police responded to the crash shortly before 6 a.m. on Olentangy River Road and West Henderson Road. 

The crash happened when a garbage truck reportedly rear-ended the bus, according to a spokesperson with Columbus City Schools.  

Police said 4 people were on the bus at the time. Two students, the bus driver and a bus aide were taken to the hospital as a precaution, according to Columbus City Schools.

This is a developing story. 

Local News: Recent Coverage  

Related Articles