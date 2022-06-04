4 people, including 2 children, taken to hospital after crash involving Columbus City Schools bus

Two students, the bus driver and a bus aide were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four people, including two students, were taken to the hospital following a crash involving a Columbus City Schools bus early Wednesday morning.

Columbus police responded to the crash shortly before 6 a.m. on Olentangy River Road and West Henderson Road.

The crash happened when a garbage truck reportedly rear-ended the bus, according to a spokesperson with Columbus City Schools.

Police said 4 people were on the bus at the time. Two students, the bus driver and a bus aide were taken to the hospital as a precaution, according to Columbus City Schools.