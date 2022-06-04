Man hospitalized after being shot in the neck in west Columbus

Columbus police responded to a report of the shooting just before 12:50 a.m. in the 600 block of South Terrace Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 62-year-old man was injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning in west Columbus.

Officers found the man, who had been shot in the neck. He was then taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, but police said his condition has since upgraded to stable and he is expected to survive his injuries.