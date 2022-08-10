Police: Man dies during barricade situation at Bridge Park

Dublin police said the man died by suicide and no other injuries were reported.

DUBLIN, Ohio — A man is dead after he reportedly barricaded himself in his apartment at Bridge Park Wednesday evening

The Dublin Police Department was called to Longshore Street between Bridge Park Avenue and Banker Drive just before 6:50 p.m., a spokesperson for Dublin police told 10TV.

The spokesperson said the person died by suicide. No other injuries were reported.

Police said visitors are OK to visit Bridge Park after being asked to avoid the area during the investigation.

If you or someone you know is in a crisis or having thoughts of suicide, call the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988. The lifeline can also be reached at its former number 1-800-273-8255 or online at 988lifeline.org.