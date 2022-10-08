16-year-old charged in fatal July shooting of 30-year-old arrested in South Linden

Kyrim Curenton was taken into custody after police executed a search warrant in the area of Cleveland and East 17th avenues Wednesday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police on Wednesday arrested a 16-year-od boy charged in the shooting death of a 30-year-old mother in east Columbus last month.

Kyrim Curenton was taken into custody after police executed a search warrant in the area of Cleveland and East 17th avenues in the South Linden neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. Curenton is charged with reckless homicide and weapons under disability and accused of fatally shooting Leila King.

On July 16, police were called to a convenience store parking lot in the 3200 block of East Broad Street around 8:40 p.m.

Once on scene, officers found King suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said a good Samaritan provided aid to King until officers arrived.

She was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital in critical condition. She was pronounced dead just after 11 p.m. This is the 74th homicide in Columbus this year.

Police said King was sitting in a vehicle between two groups shooting at each other when she was struck by an errant bullet.

King was the mother of a 5-year-old child.