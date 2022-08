The Columbus Division of Police said the crash happened just after 3 p.m. near East Livingston Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash involving a semitractor-trailer on Interstate 270 on the east side of Columbus Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation the ramp lanes on I-270 southbound to Main Street/Interstate 70 are closed because of the crash.