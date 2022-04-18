Police: Man asks for application, shoots victim at Papa John's in east Columbus

According to police, the shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. at the Papa John's located at 2906 East Main Street.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured during a shooting at an east Columbus restaurant Monday night.

Authorities said a witness at the scene stated a man came inside the restaurant, asked for an application and then shot someone.

It's not clear if the person who was shot was an employee.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center and described as stable.