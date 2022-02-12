Police ID 23-year-old killed after north Columbus shooting

This is the 12th homicide in the city of Columbus in 2022.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police has identified the 23-year-old man killed after a shooting on the city’s north side Saturday morning.

Police responded to the reported shooting at a parking lot in the 5400 block of Sandalwood Boulevard just before 2:50 a.m. Officers found evidence of the shooting but could not locate the victim.

Police later learned that a man was driving 23-year-old Thomas Swanson to an area hospital. The man flagged down officers in the 1800 block of East Dublin-Granville Road, who then provided aid to Swanson.

Police say the man was not injured out of the shooting.

Swanson was then taken to Grant Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 7:57 a.m.

Police have not released information on what led to the shooting or a possible suspect.

