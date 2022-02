Whitehall police were called to the 4200 block of Rickenbacker Avenue before 2 p.m.

WHITEHALL, Ohio — A man was taken to the hospital after he was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at an apartment complex in Whitehall Wednesday afternoon.

The man was taken to Mount Carmel East and his condition is not known at this time

Police did not provide further on a possible suspect or the circumstances of the shooting.