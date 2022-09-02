Man hospitalized following east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was hospitalized following a shooting in east Columbus.
Police said the shooting happened in the 100 block of Clifton Court around 11 p.m. on Tuesday.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a victim with one gunshot wound to his chest.
The victim told police he was walking to Turkey Hill when a group of four people walking ahead of him turned around and started to shoot at him. The man said the group then fled the scene.
The victim was taken to Grant Medical in critical condition. He is expected to recover from his injuries, police said.