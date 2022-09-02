Man hospitalized following east Columbus shooting

Police said the shooting happened in the 100 block of Clifton Court around 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was hospitalized following a shooting in east Columbus.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a victim with one gunshot wound to his chest.

The victim told police he was walking to Turkey Hill when a group of four people walking ahead of him turned around and started to shoot at him. The man said the group then fled the scene.