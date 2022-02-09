x
1 person injured after being shot in Dublin Tuesday

The shooting happened at 6700 Sycamore Ridge Boulevard around 8:35 p.m. Police said the victim's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
DUBLIN, Ohio — One person is injured after being shot in Dublin Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened at 6700 Sycamore Ridge Boulevard around 8:35 p.m., according to police. 

Dublin Police were notified by Riverside Hospital security when someone came to the emergency room and said they were shot in the shoulder near Sycamore Ridge Apartments.

Police said the victim does not appear to have life-threatening injuries.

Police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community at this time.

Dublin Police ask that anyone with information contact Dublin Police Detective Steve Borton at sborton@dublin.oh.us. 

