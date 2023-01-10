Police: Motorcyclist killed in east Columbus crash

Police said the crash occurred on I-270 southbound near East Broad Street just after 10:40 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in east Columbus Saturday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

A Chevrolet Cruze was traveling southbound in the center line on I-270 when at the same time a BMW motorcycle was also headed southbound. According to eyewitnesses and a nearby Ohio Department of Transportation camera, the BMW was traveling with another motorcycle at a high rate of speed.

Investigators believe the BMW failed to maintain assured clear distance ahead, which led to the BMW striking the right rear of the Chevrolet. The Chevrolet's airbags were deployed and the impact caused the rider of the BMW to be ejected from the motorcycle.

Medics pronounced the rider dead on scene just before 11 p.m.

Columbus Police's Accident Investigation Unit responded to the scene and opened an investigation.