1 in critical condition following stabbing in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is seriously injured after a stabbing in east Columbus Saturday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police.



Officers were called on a report of a stabbing in the 2800 block of East Main Street in the Eastmoor neighborhood near Bexley around 2 p.m.



One person was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.



There is no suspect information at this time. It is unclear what led up to the stabbing.



This is a developing story. Stick with 10TV as we learn more.