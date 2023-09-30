1 in critical condition following stabbing in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is seriously injured after a stabbing in east Columbus Saturday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police.
Officers were called on a report of a stabbing in the 2800 block of East Main Street in the Eastmoor neighborhood near Bexley around 2 p.m.
One person was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.
There is no suspect information at this time. It is unclear what led up to the stabbing.
