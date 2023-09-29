Police: 1 dead after shooting in South Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting in north Columbus Friday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police.
Officers were called on a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of East Blake Avenue in South Linden around 9:15 p.m.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:25 p.m.
There is currently no suspect information. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Stick with 10TV as we learn more.
