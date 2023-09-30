OSHP: 48-year-old killed in Marion County crash

Troopers said the crash happened at approximately 3:18 p.m. on state Route 309.

MARION COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A Mansfield man was killed in a crash in Marion County on Saturday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Jason Baker, 48, was traveling eastbound on state Route 309 in a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck when he went off the left side of the road, hitting a creek embarkment before overturning and coming to rest on its roof top.

Baker was taken to Marion General Hospital where he later died. He was not wearing his seat belt before the crash, according to OSHP.

This crash remains under investigation.