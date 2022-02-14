Pickerington superintendent hopes to have investigation into principals wrapped up in 'a timely manner'

Both principals at Pickerington's high schools were placed on administrative leave last week. Pickerington Central's principal has since returned to work.

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — Right after the Pickerington School Board’s meeting started Monday, board members went into executive session for an hour and a half about two principals who were placed on administrative leave last month.

Superintendent Dr. Chris Briggs said the board discussed an update in the open investigations into Pickerington Central High School principal Stacy Tennenbaum and Pickerington North High School Principal Mark Ulbrich.

They still can’t disclose much because the investigation is still ongoing, but he said once they can, they will.

"We want to be as transparent as possible and still respect the rights and due process of the individuals involved,” Briggs said.

He said that could come once the investigation is completed.

On Feb. 8, the district announced the principals at both high schools were placed on administrative leave for “non-related complaints."

Last Friday, the district announced Tennenbaum was back at work. A letter sent to families indicates Tennenbaum self-reported to the district a comment she made to a student on Jan. 27th that was "perceived as culturally insensitive."

The school district said she was placed on leave on Jan. 28th.

Ulbrich was placed on leave on Jan. 24th, but the school district hasn't released any more information about his investigation.

At Monday’s board meeting, Dr. Briggs said he understands parents are frustrated.

"Most importantly, we want our kids to be safe and that's why we're obviously very careful about how we handle these situations,” said Dr. Briggs.

That’s still not good enough for Lesli Gilligan, a mother of a Pickerington Central freshman. "My frustration has always been not in the details but in the communication,” she said.

Gilligan said her trust is still broken because it took over a week after each principal was placed on leave for the district to acknowledge any issues.

"They have kind of lost credit with parents with how they choose and don't choose to share information. But we should be made aware at a very high level that something is going on in our schools,” Gilligan said.