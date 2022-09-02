Pickerington Central principal returns to school after being placed on administrative leave

Tennebaum reportedly informed district officials about a comment she made to a student on Jan. 27 that was "perceived as culturally insensitive."

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — A Pickerington high school principal will return to work Friday amid an ongoing investigation by the district into a complaint.

Pickerington Local Schools District announced Tuesday that Stacy Tennenbaum, who serves as principal at Pickerington Central High School, was being temporarily placed on administrative leave.

In an updated statement sent to families Friday, the district said the incident remains under investigation, but officials do not believe Tennenbaum’s return to the high school will not interfere with investigative efforts.

Tennebaum reportedly informed district officials about a comment she made to a student on Jan. 27 that was "perceived as culturally insensitive."

“The remark was in reference to an interaction with a student with whom I have spent countless hours building a relationship,” Tennenbaum said in a letter addressed to staff.

The district said Tennenbaum will receive cultural sensitivity training and “has expressed her commitment to further atone her actions.”

"No matter the outcome of the investigation, I will seek out additional cultural sensitivity training to better understand how my words and actions impact students from all backgrounds," Tennenbaum said.