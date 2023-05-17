OVI, drag racing charges against Columbus officer dropped, fined $150 for speeding

Franklin County Municipal Court records show the OVI and drag racing charges were dismissed while Knieper pleaded guilty to speeding and paid a $150 fine.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two charges were dropped against a Columbus Division of Police officer who was accused of drag racing and operating a vehicle while under the influence earlier this year.

Trier Knieper, who is a Columbus police officer, was traveling westbound on Interstate 270 in a vehicle alongside her friend when an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper stopped the friend for speeding.

Dashcam video from an OSHP cruiser shows Knieper and her friend driving past the trooper, before pulling over on the shoulder of the road.

Knieper is heard saying on body camera video that when she saw her friend getting pulled over, she just pulled over with her.

OSHP records show the two were going 100 mph in a 65 mph zone.

Body camera video from an OSHP trooper shows Knieper taking field sobriety tests before being placed under arrest for allegedly operating a vehicle while under the influence.

Franklin County Municipal Court records show the OVI and drag racing charges were dismissed while Knieper pleaded guilty to speeding and paid a $150 fine.

Knieper was allowed to remain at work while her case made its way through court.

