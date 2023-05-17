Columbus police seeking to ID group who allegedly overran gas station after street takeover event

The Columbus Division of Police said the group of 16 people has been affiliated with reckless operations and takeovers of city streets and businesses.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are seeking to identify more than a dozen people who allegedly overran a gas station in northeast Columbus following a street takeover event.

The Columbus Division of Police said the group of 16 people has been affiliated with reckless operations and takeovers of city streets, businesses and private properties.

On April 29 around 12:15 a.m., a large group of people and vehicles arrived at a business in the 2800 block of Johnstown Road.

Columbus police say vehicles were blocking the lot, access to the gas pumps and entry and exits to the roads.

People within the group entered the business and began taking possession of merchandise, consuming it in the store or concealing it and walking out the store without paying for it, according to police.

Detectives released surveillance photos of the group in hopes to identify them.

Anyone with information on the individuals is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-1435 or email the detective handling the case at zrosen@columbuspolice.org .

Earlier that night around 11:15 p.m., Columbus police officers responded to a street takeover event on the city’s north side.

Police said upwards of 100 cars were at the takeover incident and multiple people were involved in firing shots at officers. No officers or bystanders were injured in the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Pictures from the event were released to the public last week showing two cars and a man with a rifle who police are trying to identify.

The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest or indictment of those who fired shots at the officers.