Records: Columbus police officer arrested for OVI, drag racing in January

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An officer with the Columbus Division of Police who is accused of drag racing and operating a vehicle while under the influence earlier this year is back at work while her case works its way through court.

According to court records, 27-year-old Trier Knieper, who is a Columbus police officer, was traveling westbound on Interstate 270 in a vehicle alongside her friend, 26-year-old Paige Slyman, when an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper stopped Slyman for speeding.

Dashcam video from an OSHP cruiser shows Knieper and her friend driving past the trooper, before pulling over on the shoulder of the road.

Knieper is heard saying on body camera video that when she saw Slyman getting pulled over, she just pulled over with her.

Knieper and Slyman had a recorded speed of 100 mph in a 65 mph zone, according to OSHP records.

Body camera video from an OSHP trooper shows Knieper and her friend taking field sobriety tests before being placed under arrest for allegedly operating a vehicle while under the influence.

Slyman received a breathalyzer test and was deemed under the influence, while Knieper refused all tests, records show.

Records show that both women received three charges during the stop on Jan. 3: operating a vehicle while intoxicated, speeding and drag racing/street racing.

A spokesperson from the Columbus Division of Police said Knieper is back to full duty after the court dismissed a suspension that was placed on her license.

Knieper's next hearing is scheduled for April 24.