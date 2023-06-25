Police: Man, ex-wife killed in suspected murder-suicide at northeast Ohio Giant Eagle

Police Chief Bob Wagner said that Edward Smith, a 60-year-old Cleveland man, allegedly shot his ex-wife, an employee at Giant Eagle, before shooting himself.

CLEVELAND — Police are investigating an alleged murder-suicide that happened at a Giant Eagle in Cuyahoga County Sunday morning.

The North Olmsted Police Department said that officers responded to a call of shots fired at the store at 9:35 a.m. Upon arriving, officers encountered two individuals with gunshot wounds inside the store.

Police Chief Bob Wagner said that Edward Smith, a 60-year-old Cleveland man, allegedly shot his ex-wife, an employee at Giant Eagle, before shooting himself.

The victim has been identified as 63-year-old Susan Peterson of Olmsted Township.

Wagner said that Smith and Peterson were previously married and got divorced in 2004.

"We don't believe it was an amicable divorce and that potentially may have led up to this," said Wagner.

Officials noted that at the time of the shooting, there were approximately 67 employees working and 200 customers inside of the store.

Giant Eagle released the following statement to 10TV’s sister station WKYC:

"We are shocked and deeply saddened that such a senseless act of violence occurred in one of our stores. Our top priority remains the safety of our Team Members and our Guests. We are grateful for the quick response of local authorities and are committed to providing all available resources to law enforcement to assist in their ongoing investigation. Our thoughts and hearts are with all of those affected by this terrible tragedy."

North Olmsted Mayor Nicole Dailey Jones also released the following statement: