City of Columbus continues fight to implement gun safety measures

In April, a Delaware County judge granted a preliminary injunction, temporarily blocking legislation approved by Columbus City Council late last year.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The City of Columbus fought in court this week to allow the city to implement gun safety measures.

“Kids randomly find guns, and are showing off guns, and have no idea how to use them. Then, they are discharging them and killing or injuring others. That’s exactly why we have our safe storage laws,” said Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein.

There have been several accidental shootings in Columbus recently, including two in the last two weeks.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers have responded to at least 36 accidental shootings in the last year.

Klein said he won't give up this fight, saying he wants parents to be held responsible for their guns.

“We are going to do everything we humanly, possibly, and legally can do to ensure that there is a duty imposed on parents and guardians to make sure your darn guns are locked up,” Klein said.

Klein believes the city will win the case, saying violence is a public safety issue and it is the role of city council to step up and make change. However, he said it's also the role of people to have their voices heard.

“Vote people out of office that are standing in the way of public safety. Making our streets less sage because they want so many guns in the stream of commerce they think it’s a good thing,” Klein said.

Columbus City Councilmember Emmanuel Remy said enforcing gun safety locks is common sense.

“That’s the thing that keeps me up at night. I have small children myself, and just understanding if they have a gun at their disposal they tend to want to play with it,” Remy said.

He said children’s lives should be more important than a gun. Remy hopes for the best in the legal battle. He wants to remind people that gun locks and safety boxes are available for free at fire stations and the health department.