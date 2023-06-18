Columbus police: 16-year-old brother who shot, killed sister dies days after shooting himself

Police said the shooting is a result of domestic violence between siblings.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy who fatally shot his sister before shooting himself in the South Franklinton area over the weekend has died, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Canonby Place for a reported shooting late Sunday afternoon.

Arriving officers found 21-year-old Zeinab Bilal and 16-year-old Abdihakim Bilal suffering from gunshot wounds. Zeinab was pronounced dead at the scene. Abdihakim was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died on Wednesday at 12:02 a.m.

Police said the shooting is a result of domestic violence between siblings. Information about what prompted the shooting was not released.

Two weeks ago, 10TV's Lacey Crisp reported that there were three shootings at the apartment complex, located on Canonby Place, within 10 days. The most recent shooting left a 13-year-old injured.

The first happened on May 29, when Columbus police said a 14-year-old girl was caught in the crossfire between two groups.

Then, on June 3, three women were shot as they attended a vigil early in the morning. Officers arrested Sagittarius Lamar in connection to the shooting.

Last year, Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein filed a lawsuit against Southpark Apartments, citing hundreds of police calls and code violations in the past few years. It was then deemed a nuisance in January 2023.

