Civil lawsuit against former officer who fatally shot Donovan Lewis can move ahead

Donovan Lewis was shot and killed by former Columbus Division of Police Officer Ricky Anderson during an attempted arrest last August.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For the past 10 months, Donovan Lewis' family has been fighting for justice.

That included filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the former Columbus officer who was seen on body camera shooting and killing Lewis.

There's not a day that goes by where his mother, Rebecca Duran, doesn't hurt.

"There's no type of justice up to this moment, there's nothing that's come about from that day,” said Duran.

On Aug. 30, 2022, her world stopped.

In March, Anderson retired in bad standing because of the ongoing criminal and administrative investigations into Lewis' death.

"We're sitting here almost a year later, and we have no criminal proceeding for Ricky Anderson underway,” said Rex Elliot, the family’s attorney.

In February, Duran and her attorney filed a civil lawsuit against Anderson and four other officers who were there. Attorneys representing Anderson asked a judge to postpone the case while the criminal process continued.

On Tuesday, the judge denied the city's request for a stay.

"We're pressing ahead with the civil case, and we're going to get justice one way or another,” said Elliot.

Elliot said next, they're moving into depositions.

Duran said she will not stop until her son gets the justice he deserves.