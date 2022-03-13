DeWine signs bill eliminating required training, permits for carrying concealed weapons

The bill, dubbed “Constitutional Carry” by its backers, was introduced by state Sen. Terry Johnson.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a bill that will allow anyone 21 and older to carry a gun without a permit as long as they lawfully possess it.

The measure is one of several GOP-backed proposals in recent years seeking to expand gun rights in Ohio. The bill, dubbed “Constitutional Carry” by its backers, was introduced by state Sen. Terry Johnson, a Republican from Scioto County.

Currently, the law requires Ohioans to go through eight hours of training and a background check to obtain a concealed weapon permit.

With DeWine’s signature, gun owners no longer are required to obtain a license to carry a concealed weapon from their local sheriff.

Last year, Ohio sheriffs issued 202,920 new or renewed conceal carry licenses, a 20% increase over 2020, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office said in an annual report.

Between 3,000 and 5,000 concealed carry applications are typically denied per year, according to data from the attorney general’s office. Possible reasons for denial include certain felony and misdemeanor convictions, a previous court finding of mental illness, being the subject of a civil protection order and others.

Additionally, if a driver is stopped by police, that person would no longer be required to tell officers they have a concealed weapon unless the officer asks.

The signing of the bill comes as 2021 has overtaken 2020 as the record-setting year for gun deaths in Ohio, according to data from the state health department.