Ohioans weigh in on bill eliminating required training, permits for carrying concealed weapons

“After seeing what happened in 2020 and also in 2021 with a lot of the riots and the other unrest around the country, I think that people started to realize why we wanted this and why Ohioans shouldn't have to get a license in order to carry or protect themselves,” said Dean Rieck, Executive Director of Buckeye Firearms Association.



Gun rights advocates argue the right to carry with no mention of training was written into the constitution and should be law.



“There are 21 states that have constitutional carry. Not a single one of them has tried to reverse this law. It's worked reasonably well in every state despite the predictions. So we think it's going to work here, too,” Rieck said.



The bill is on Governor Mike DeWine's desk, but he has not said whether he will sign it or not. A spokesperson said in a statement that the governor has always supported the right of the Second Amendment rights.