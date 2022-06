Inmate fatally shoots guard, kills self at Dayton hospital

The shooting happened before a gunman carrying a rifle and a handgun killed four people and himself at a medical building in Oklahoma.

DAYTON, Ohio — A county jail inmate receiving treatment at an Ohio hospital shot and killed a security guard, pointed the weapon at others before he killed himself in a parking lot, authorities said.

Wednesday's shooting at Miami Valley Hospital happened before a gunman carrying a rifle and a handgun killed four people and himself at a medical building on a hospital campus in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It was the latest in a series of deadly mass shootings across the country in recent weeks.

According to Dayton police, inmate Brian Booth, 30, was receiving treatment when he struggled with Darrell Holderman, 78. Holderman worked for a company hired by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to provide security for inmates who are admitted to hospitals.

After shooting the guard, police said people ducked for cover as Booth pointed the gun at them while running down a hallway and into the parking lot, where he killed himself.

The guard sustained multiple skull fractures and lacerations to his hands during the struggle, authorities said.