Ohio State issues security devices to students amid recent safety concerns

The security devices are free for students and are available at the Ohio Union on the third floor Monday through Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Officials from Ohio State University said safety is a top priority. To help with that, they are giving away alarms and safety devices to help students feel more secure.

They are offering students window or door locks that set an alarm if the window or door is opened, as well as a smart timer.

Ohio State Communications and Media Relations Manager David Isaacs said the smart timers “can be used to plug in your lights and start a timer. So even if you aren’t home the lights come on and it might deter someone thinking the house was alone."

They also give away birdies, a keychain that, if the top lever is pulled, sounds an alarm with bright lights.

“Police tell us a lot of crime is crime of opportunity, so criminals are not looking for a difficult situation. So when you have that loud alarm go off, it is very likely it might deter them and send them elsewhere. That’s what we are hoping for with these devices,” said Isaacs.

Safety is at the top of a lot of students' minds. Laurenda Lamboni, an Ohio State sophomore, said she sometimes worries about walking alone on campus.

“I do get a bit worried because OSU is big and it's next to High Street, so anyone can walk up on campus. I try to be wary of people,” said Lamboni.

Lamboni got a free birdie device from the university and she said it gives her that little bit of comfort.

Ohio State sophomore Joyce Vanboi said she doesn’t worry as much but does use an alarm for her door.

“I did use it. We put it on our door and it was another safety precaution just in case,” said Vanboi.

Although the safety devices do not give students a guarantee, the university hopes it helps students feel a little more secure.

“These devices are another tool the university can offer in support of the city of Columbus’s effort to protect citizens and the university district,” said Isaacs.