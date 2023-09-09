Ohio State students discuss campus safety following home opener

Students at Ohio State are discussing how they’re feeling about safety on campus after an armed robbery near a residence hall earlier this week.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As The Ohio State University’s home opener brought in about 100,000 fans to Ohio Stadium, something that’s been on the minds of many this week is safety on campus.

Some students said they feel like the university is doing what it can to keep students safe.



"There's family weekend here… families coming, kids, so I feel like they did take the precautions to make sure that everyone feels safe going to the game,” Ian Bowie, a freshman at Ohio State, said.



"I was walking out at like 7 a.m. and it's cops on every corner, so they definitely make it very safe for everybody on campus,” Freshman Samuel Manos, said.

It was all hands on deck for security at the 'Shoe, as well.

"We walked past a ton of security teams, there's police officers, sheriffs at front of every section,” Sophomore Scarlett O’Hara, said.

Earlier this week, a student was robbed at gunpoint near a residence hall, The Resident on Tenth, at the south part of campus. The student was approached by four suspects in a car just before 12:30 a.m. Two of the suspects got out of the car pointing a gun at the student and demanding their belongings. They got away with a cellphone and laptop before leaving the scene.



"I live one block over from Res. on Tenth, so I was definitely a little bit worried,” O’Hara said.



"It's definitely somewhat alarming… You get the text from the mom, she's like, 'what's going on here?' But I'm like, Ma, I'm staying safe,” Manos said.

Friday afternoon Ohio State Police arrested one of the suspects involved. The suspect, who has been identified as juvenile, is being charged with aggravated robbery.

Students said they appreciate the school’s transparency about what’s going on.

"They send out emails quick as possible letting people know and send out descriptions on like what happened, what type of car it was,” Bowie said.

"They let us know when something happens, we don't get kept in the dark about that kind of stuff," O’Hara said.

Some students said they’re taking extra precautions now to feel safer at night.



"I've been having like my friends come and pick me up and take me home," Carolyne Giannini, a junior at Ohio State, said.



"I just walk with my roommate, use the buddy system a lot," O’Hara said.