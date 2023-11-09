Ohio State students concerned about lack of communication after deadly stabbing off-campus

Students are saying there should have been more communication from the school about what happened.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State University students said they are concerned after a 77-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in the university district Saturday afternoon. So far, Columbus police said they have not made any arrests in connection to this.



"I wasn't like this is surprising because I feel like stuff like that kind of happens a lot,” said Rowan Green, a sophomore at Ohio State.

Now, students are saying there should have been more communication from the school about what happened.

"I feel like they definitely should've broadcasted it more since it was a couple blocks away from the campus,” said Leah Feehan, a sophomore at Ohio State.

According to the school, Buckeye Alerts are rare and usually only issued for incidents that happen on campus. The school created a series of YouTube videos to explain the types of notices they use, as well as when, why, and how they use it.

"Off campus incidents will not result in a Buckeye alert unless activity is heading toward or otherwise posing a threat to the campus and its population,” one of the Youtube videos in the series stated.

The school also issues public safety notices by email after incidents occur. The purpose of these notices is to inform the campus community about a crime or crime trends, only when there’s an ongoing threat to the campus community.

There’s also a community crime map for the city of Columbus and other cities to take a closer look at off-campus crime reports.

"The list that has everything happening, no one's actively checking that all the time,” Green said.