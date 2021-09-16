Ohio prison staff won’t face charges connected to death of 55-year-old inmate

The prosecutor declined the case based on her inability to prove intent from the corrections officers involved.

ORIENT, Ohio — Ohio prison staff will not face charges stemming from the death of 55-year-old Michael McDaniel while in custody at an Orient corrections center.

Pickaway County Prosecutor Judy Wilford confirmed to 10TV on Thursday that she has declined the case based on her inability to prove intent from the corrections officers involved.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction terminated seven employees in August after investigators determined prison guards at the Correctional Reception Center used excessive and unjustified force against McDaniel leading up to his death.

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office declared McDaniel’s death a homicide and ruled the cause as being “stress-induced sudden cardiac death.”

Video released by the ODRC shows 16 instances where McDaniel ended up on the ground during the incident before being taken out of his cell and into the medical unit.

Records obtained earlier this week show the guards involved in McDaniel’s death had been previously disciplined for excessive force or not intervening when inmates were in danger.