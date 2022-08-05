Police: Man steals utility truck from east Columbus, crashes it into North Linden camera store

STOLEN TRUCK USED TO CRASH INTO BUSINESS On August 4, 2022, a male suspect stole a utility truck parked in the 5000 block of Hibernia Drive while the crew was working in the area. Workers saw the suspect driving south on Noe Bixby Road with the stolen Dodge Ram 4500 truck. A day later, around 4:36 a.m., the same suspect used the stolen truck to crash through the front door of a business in the 2000 block of Silver Drive. The suspect then stole merchandise from inside before fleeing. The estimated damage to the business is approximately $100,000. Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Det. Davis at 614-645-2101 or by emailing srdavis@columbuspolice.org. Tips can also be made to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477). For more information on this crime and others like it, please visit our “help us solve a crime” page at www.columbus.gov/helpussolvecrime