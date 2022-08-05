Police: Man steals utility truck from east Columbus, crashes it into North Linden camera store

Police said the suspect stole the utility truck while crews were working in east Columbus.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a man suspected of stealing a utility truck in east Columbus and crashing it into a camera store in the North Linden area earlier this month.
Surveillance video released by police shows a man entering a Dodge Ram 4500 truck that was parked in the 5000 block of Hibernia Drive while the crew was working in the area on Aug. 4. Police said workers saw the man driving the vehicle south on Noe Bixby Road.
STOLEN TRUCK USED TO CRASH INTO BUSINESS
On August 4, 2022, a male suspect stole a utility truck parked in the 5000 block of Hibernia Drive while the crew was working in the area. Workers saw the suspect driving south on Noe Bixby Road with the stolen Dodge Ram 4500 truck.
A day later, around 4:36 a.m., the same suspect used the stolen truck to crash through the front door of a business in the 2000 block of Silver Drive. The suspect then stole merchandise from inside before fleeing. The estimated damage to the business is approximately $100,000.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Det. Davis at 614-645-2101 or by emailing srdavis@columbuspolice.org. Tips can also be made to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).
For more information on this crime and others like it, please visit our “help us solve a crime” page at www.columbus.gov/helpussolvecrimePosted by Columbus Division of Police on Friday, August 26, 2022
The next day, around 4:36 a.m., police said the man drove the utility truck through the front door of Midwest Photo Store on Silver Drive. The suspect then stole merchandise from the store before leaving the store.
The estimated damage to the business is approximately $100,000, police said. No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-2101 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).