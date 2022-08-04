Columbus teachers' union votes to authorize 10-day strike notice

The Columbus Education Association's vote doesn't mean a strike is imminent, but it begins the process for the union to use that if necessary.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The union representing Columbus teachers unanimously voted to authorize a 10-day notice to strike after weeks of negotiations with Columbus City Schools.

The Columbus Education Association's vote on Thursday doesn't mean a strike is imminent, but it begins the process for the union to use that if necessary.

The CCS Board of Education and CEA began negotiations on teachers' contracts back in March. Board President Jennifer Adair said the negotiations teams met on numerous occasions and bargained in good faith for four months.

Some of the issues brought up during the bargaining sessions were pay, improved health insurance, hiring more teachers to reduce class sizes and adding air conditioning to every school building.

Late last week, the CCS Board of Education made the CEA a "final offer" for its pending negotiations. CEA President John Coneglio said there is still more to discuss and doesn't consider the district's offer to be the last one.

"The district gave us a so-called final offer in an attempt to dictate rather than negotiate with us. Our union is going to reject the bullying process and we are going to fight for the Columbus City Schools our students deserve. We've said this over and over again. we'd like the board to come back to the negotiating table,” he said.