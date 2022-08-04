Man arrested, charged with murder in Hilltop shooting

Police said officers arrested 49-year-old Richard Schoonover in the area of Alkire and Demorest roads on the city's southwest side.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man suspected of shooting and killing another man in the Hilltop neighborhood was arrested on Thursday.

According to court documents, officers received a ShotSpotter alert for shots being fired in the 1900 block of West Broad Street on the night of July 25. Police found evidence of a shooting at the scene but did not find a victim.

A short time later, officers were called to the area of East Livingston and Fairwood avenues for a report of a shooting victim that needed help in a vehicle in a parking lot.

The victim, 52-year-old Robert Lester, was found shot in the head and leg. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police interviewed a second victim and determined the shooting happened on West Broad Street. The second victim was in a vehicle at the time of the shooting, but was not injured.

Court documents say detectives found surveillance video of the victim and suspect vehicle entering West Broad Street from South Richardson Avenue.

Detectives returned to the shooting scene and found a vehicle that was identical to the one they saw in the video. The vehicle was taken in and processed for evidence.

Court documents say fingerprints located on the driver's side of the vehicle belonged to Schoonover.

Schoonover was also identified from a photo lineup as the driver of the vehicle that pulled up alongside Lester and the second victim, yelled at them and fired shots, according to court documents.

Schoonover has been charged with murder and is in custody at the Franklin County Jail.

Lester's death is the city's 79th homicide for 2022.