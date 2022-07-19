Ohio's tax-free weekend returns August 5-7

Clothing items costing less than $75 per item and school supplies and instructional material costing less than $20 per item will be tax-free.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio’s tax-free weekend returns Friday, August 5 at midnight and will end Sunday, August 7 at 11:59 p.m.

The tax-free weekend is a permanent holiday set for the first Friday, Saturday and Sunday of August.

Clothing items costing less than $75 per item and school supplies and instructional material costing less than $20 per item will be tax-free.

The discount applies to purchases made in stores and online.

5 things to know about Ohio's sales tax holiday

1. When is this tax-free weekend and how long does it last?

The holiday is a yearly event that begins Friday, August 5, 2021 at 12 a.m. and ends on Sunday, August 7, 2021 at 11:59 p.m.

2. What stores are participating in the tax-free weekend?

All retailers in the state that sell items that are exempt from sales tax. The holiday is state law and retailers must comply.

What is NOT defined as clothing by the exemption?

Items purchased for use in a trade or business.

Clothing accessories or equipment.

Protective equipment.

Sewing equipment and supplies.

Sports or recreational equipment.

Belt buckles sold separately.

Costume masks sold separately.

Patches and emblems sold separately.

4. Does the exemption apply to shipping and handling charges?

If all items in a shipment qualify as eligible items and the sales price for each is within the sales tax holiday price threshold, the shipping and handling charges are not taxable.

If the shipment includes exempt items and taxable items (including an eligible item with a sales price in excess of $20 (school supplies)/$75 (clothing), the seller should allocate the shipping and handling charges by a percentage based on the total price of the taxable items to the total price of all the items in the shipment. The retailer must charge tax on the portion of the shipping and handling charges allocated to the taxable items in the shipment.

5. Does the exemption apply to layaway sales?

Qualifying items placed on or picked up from layaway during the sales tax holiday are exempt from sales tax.

Tips to avoid online shopping scams from the Better Business Bureau

Beware of fake look alike websites: Check the URL, watch for bad grammar, research the age of the domain, search for contact information, and read online reviews.

Professional photos do not mean it’s a real offer. Scammers often steal photos off other websites.

Be careful purchasing sought-after products. If something is sold out everywhere, don’t be tempted by a seemingly great deal. Scammers often trick shoppers by offering the most popular products at low prices.

Pay with a credit card. It’s always best to make online purchases with your credit card. You will be able to contest them through your credit card company. Be very wary of any retailer that asks you to pay by digital wallet apps, prepaid money cards, or other non-traditional payment methods.