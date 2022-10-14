New fashion, retail district debuts in Columbus

The city of Columbus is rolling out a new runway for fashion and shopping in central Ohio.

A new fashion and shopping district called “Common Thread” is opening near Columbus Commons. You can now see a mural marking the new designated area along South 3rd Street between East Rich Street and East Main Street in downtown Columbus.

There will be seven new shops including White Canvas Designs & Holistic Wellness, The Frank Project Brands and Daniel Russo Home.

The grand opening of the district begins as Fashion Week Columbus comes to an end on October 15. It's part of the city’s Downtown Strategic planning process, hosted by the Columbus Downtown Development Corporation and Columbus Fashion Council.