What's being done to help youth amid violence in Columbus?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — There have been 10 children who are victims of homicide in Columbus in 2022. While that total is down compared to this time last year, community organizers are working to be a part of the solution.

“They need positive role models. Our kids need to be able to see themselves in our community, see themselves in their role models, and also be able to walk around and be happy and feel safe and really just have the environment that is conducive to them being successful in life,” said the CEO of the Boys & Girls Club, Germaine McAlpine.

McAlpine said between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. after school, Boys & Girls Clubs in Columbus offer programming to students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Part of the conversations center around the violence in their communities.

“They’re aware and the good thing is that we’ve talked to our staff and our staff is prepared to have those conversations with them about how to handle themselves and how to be able to handle their emotions,” McAlpine said.

Giselle Lindsay, a program manager with the Columbus Urban League, said kids need a chance to be kids and to learn about themselves in a safe environment.

The Youth Leadership Institute, a department within the organization, is focused on delving into the kids' interests, such as science, technology and art.