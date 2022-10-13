Smith & Wollensky to leave Easton by January; searching for downtown Columbus location

The restaurant is looking into a new location downtown, but did not say where exactly.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A well-known steak restaurant will be closing its doors in a few months at Easton Town Center.

Smith & Wollensky said it is reaching the end of its 25-year lease at Easton Town Center with no options for renewal.

The restaurant is looking into a new location downtown, but did not say where exactly.

"Greater Columbus has been fiercely loyal in both long-term patronage and the dedication of our team members for the S&W brand, so we are committed to maintaining a strong presence in this great market," said Kim Lapine, a spokesperson representing the restaurant.