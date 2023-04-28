Children among multiple injured in crash involving 2 school buses in Fairfield County

The injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple people were injured in a crash involving two school buses in Fairfield County on Friday.

The crash happened at the intersection of state Route 37 and Rainbow Drive around 2:40 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP said both buses were traveling west bound on Rainbow Drive approaching Route 37 when the second bus rear ended the first bus.

It's unclear how many people were injured, but Sheriff Alex Lape said some children were taken to a hospital. All of the injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

One child was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital. Others who sustained injuries were either taken to Fairfield Medical center Main Campus or River Valley Campus, OSHP said.

Lancaster City Schools confirmed two of its buses were involved in the crash. Students who did not go to the hospital are being transported home from the scene. The district is expecting delays on other afternoon routes.

OSHP is investigating the crash.