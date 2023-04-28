Fairfield County man sentenced to 13+ years in prison for robbing 2 banks

At one bank, he brandished a firearm there while wearing a prosthetic forehead and nose, skin-toned arm sleeves/gloves and a medical mask.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Fairfield County man has pleaded guilty to two armed bank robberies in Athens and Marietta in 2020, according to U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker’s Office.

William Johnson, 58, of Lancaster admitted to committing armed robberies in U.S. District Court. His plea includes a sentence of more than 13 years in federal prison.

Johnson’s plea agreement details a robbery at the Hocking Valley Bank on East State Street in Athens on Aug. 17, 2020. He brandished a firearm there while wearing a prosthetic forehead and nose, skin-toned arm sleeves/gloves and a medical mask.

While at the bank, he ordered employees to get on the floor and emptied several drawers of cash. He took more than $25,000.

According to Parker’s office, he tied the employees’ hands with zip ties and ordered the bank manager to give him the keys to their car. The manager complied and Johnson fled the bank in the manager’s vehicle.

On Oct. 22, 2020, Parker's office says Johnson also robbed the Citizens Bank on North Second Street in Marietta. He was wearing a full-length mask that resembled an old man and wore a red hood that was pulled up around his face.

Johnson forced his way behind the tellers’ counter with a gun and emptied several drawers – taking $11,390.

Johnson had a warrant out for his arrest at that time for a pending indictment for a bank robbery in Williamstown, West Virginia.

He was spotted by law enforcement driving in West Virginia following the Marietta robbery and he was pulled over. He attempted to run from the traffic stop and was then tased by officers and taken into custody.